Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 197,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 180,935 on 13th February 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 197,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 169,240.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 197,400 Rs 180,935
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 169,240 Rs 155,136
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,924 Rs 15,514

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 9th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 193,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 166,070.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 180,935. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 155,136. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 177,546. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 152,230.

