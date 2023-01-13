UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 185,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 159,120.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 185,600. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 179,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 159,120. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 153,980.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 13th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 185,600 Rs 170,115
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 159,120 Rs 145,859
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,912 Rs 14,586

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 170,115. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 164,620. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 145,859. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 141,147.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 13th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 13th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
Karachi Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
Lahore Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
Islamabad Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
Rawalpindi Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
Peshawar Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
Quetta Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
Sialkot Rs 185,600 Rs 159,120 Rs 170,115 Rs 145,859
