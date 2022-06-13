Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 13th June 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 141,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 129,789 on 13th June 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,400. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 141,500 Rs 129,789 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,400 Rs 111,283 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,140 Rs 11,128 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 12th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 141,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 121,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,789. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,283. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 129,789. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,283.