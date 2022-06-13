UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 141,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 129,789 on 13th June 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,400.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 141,500 Rs 129,789
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,400 Rs 111,283
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,140 Rs 11,128

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 12th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 141,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 121,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,789. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,283. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 129,789. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,283.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

1 day ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

1 day ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

1 day ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

1 day ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.