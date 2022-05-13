Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 131,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 113,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 131,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 132,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 113,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 113,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 13th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 131,800 Rs 120,809 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,000 Rs 103,583 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,300 Rs 10,358

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,809. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 121,236. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 103,583. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 103,949.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 13th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 13th May 2022 in different cities.