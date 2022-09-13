Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 150,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 128,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 150,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 145,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 128,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 124,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 13th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 150,300 Rs 137,807 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,900 Rs 118,157 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,890 Rs 11,816

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 137,807. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 132,997. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,157. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 114,033.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 13th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 13th September 2022 in different cities.