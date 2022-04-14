Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 14th April 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 134,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 123,588 on 14th April 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 134,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 134,800 Rs 123,588 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,600 Rs 105,966 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,560 Rs 10,597 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 13th April 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 134,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 115,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 123,588. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 105,966. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 123,054. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 105,508.