UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 14th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th April 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 134,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 123,588 on 14th April 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 134,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,600.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,800 Rs 123,588
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,600 Rs 105,966
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,560 Rs 10,597

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 13th April 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 134,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 115,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 123,588. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 105,966. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 123,054. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 105,508.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

9 hours ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

9 hours ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.