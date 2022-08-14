UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published August 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 145,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 124,700.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 145,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 124,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 14th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 145,500 Rs 133,317
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 124,700 Rs 114,308
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,470 Rs 11,431

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 133,317. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 135,348. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,308. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 116,049.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 14th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 14th August 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Karachi Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Lahore Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Islamabad Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Rawalpindi Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Peshawar Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Quetta Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Sialkot Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
