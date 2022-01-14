Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 120,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 103,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 120,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 103,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 103,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 14th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 120,200 Rs 110,117 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,000 Rs 94,416 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,300 Rs 9,442

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,117. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,438. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 94,416. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 94,691.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 14th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 14th January 2022 in different cities.