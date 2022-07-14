UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 136,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 125,299 on 14th July 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 136,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,200.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 136,600 Rs 125,299
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,200 Rs 107,433
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,720 Rs 10,743

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 13th July 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 134,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 115,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 125,299. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 107,433. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 123,375. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 105,783.

