Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 141,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 121,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 141,600. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 141,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 14th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 141,600 Rs 129,789
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,400 Rs 111,283
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,140 Rs 11,128

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 129,789. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 129,789. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,283. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,283.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 14th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 14th June 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
Karachi Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
Lahore Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
Islamabad Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
Rawalpindi Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
Peshawar Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
Quetta Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
Sialkot Rs 141,600 Rs 121,400 Rs 129,789 Rs 111,283
