Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 14th March 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 132,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 121,877 on 14th March 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 114,000. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 132,900 Rs 121,877 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,000 Rs 104,499 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,400 Rs 10,450

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 13th March 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 133,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 114,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,877. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 104,499. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 121,984. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 104,591.