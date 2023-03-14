UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

March 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 200,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 171,810.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 200,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 198,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 171,810. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 170,180.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 14th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 200,400 Rs 183,682
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 171,810 Rs 157,491
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,181 Rs 15,749

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 183,682. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 181,939. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 157,491. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 155,997.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 14th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 14th March 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
Karachi Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
Lahore Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
Islamabad Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
Rawalpindi Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
Peshawar Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
Quetta Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
Sialkot Rs 200,400 Rs 171,810 Rs 183,682 Rs 157,491
