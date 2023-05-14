UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 14, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 234,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 201,390.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 234,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 233,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 201,390. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 200,020.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 14th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 234,900 Rs 215,306
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 201,390 Rs 184,606
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,139 Rs 18,461

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 215,306. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 213,841. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 184,606. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 183,350.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 14th May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 14th May 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
Karachi Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
Lahore Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
Islamabad Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
Rawalpindi Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
Peshawar Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
Quetta Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
Sialkot Rs 234,900 Rs 201,390 Rs 215,306 Rs 184,606
