Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 15th August 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 145,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 133,210 on 15th August 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 145,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 145,300 Rs 133,210 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 124,600 Rs 114,216 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,460 Rs 11,422 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 14th August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 145,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 124,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 133,210. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 114,216. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 133,317. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 114,308.