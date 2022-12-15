Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 15th December 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 152,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 139,517 on 15th December 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 152,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,500. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 152,300 Rs 139,517 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,500 Rs 119,624 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,050 Rs 11,962 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 14th December 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 152,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 130,500.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 139,517. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,624. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 139,517. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 119,624.