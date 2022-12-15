UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 152,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 139,517 on 15th December 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 152,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,500.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 152,300 Rs 139,517
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,500 Rs 119,624
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,050 Rs 11,962

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 14th December 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 152,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 130,500.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 139,517. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,624. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 139,517. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 119,624.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

9 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

9 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

9 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

9 hours ago
 CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

9 hours ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.