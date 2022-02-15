Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022
Arslan Farid Published February 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 121,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 104,300.
1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,600. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 104,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 104,300.
Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 15th February 2022.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 111,508
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 95,608
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 10,430
|Rs 9,561
Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,508. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,508. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 95,608. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 95,608.
At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 15th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 15th February 2022 in different cities.
|Location
|24k per tola
|24k 10g
|22k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608
|Karachi
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608
|Lahore
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608
|Islamabad
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608
|Peshawar
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608
|Quetta
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608
|Sialkot
|Rs 121,600
|Rs 104,300
|Rs 111,508
|Rs 95,608