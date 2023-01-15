UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 186,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 159,810.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 186,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 185,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 159,810. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 158,870.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 15th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 186,400 Rs 170,852
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 159,810 Rs 146,491
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,981 Rs 14,649

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 170,852. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 169,848. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 146,491. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 145,630.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 15th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 15th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
Karachi Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
Lahore Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
Islamabad Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
Rawalpindi Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
Peshawar Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
Quetta Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
Sialkot Rs 186,400 Rs 159,810 Rs 170,852 Rs 146,491
