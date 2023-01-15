Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 186,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 159,810.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 186,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 185,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 159,810. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 158,870.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 15th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 186,400 Rs 170,852 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 159,810 Rs 146,491 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,981 Rs 14,649

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 170,852. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 169,848. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 146,491. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 145,630.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 15th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 15th January 2023 in different cities.