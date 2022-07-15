UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 134,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 134,400. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 136,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 115,200. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 15th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,400 Rs 123,160
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,200 Rs 105,599
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,520 Rs 10,560

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 123,160. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,299. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,599. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,433.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 15th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 15th July 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Karachi Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Lahore Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Islamabad Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Rawalpindi Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Peshawar Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Quetta Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Sialkot Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
