Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th March 2022 per tola for 24k is 131,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 112,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 131,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 132,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 112,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 114,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 15th March 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 131,300 Rs 120,381
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,600 Rs 103,216
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,260 Rs 10,322

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,381. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 121,877. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 103,216. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 104,499.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 15th March 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 15th March 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
Karachi Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
Lahore Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
Islamabad Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
Rawalpindi Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
Peshawar Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
Quetta Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
Sialkot Rs 131,300 Rs 112,600 Rs 120,381 Rs 103,216
