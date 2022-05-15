Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 130,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 112,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 131,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 112,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 112,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 15th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 130,800 Rs 119,847 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,100 Rs 102,758 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,210 Rs 10,276

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,847. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 120,060. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 102,758. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 102,941.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 15th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 15th May 2022 in different cities.