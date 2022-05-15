UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 130,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 112,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 131,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 112,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 112,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 15th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 130,800 Rs 119,847
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,100 Rs 102,758
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,210 Rs 10,276

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,847. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 120,060. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 102,758. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 102,941.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 15th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 15th May 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Karachi Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Lahore Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Islamabad Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Rawalpindi Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Peshawar Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Quetta Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Sialkot Rs 130,800 Rs 112,100 Rs 119,847 Rs 102,758
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

9 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

9 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

10 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

10 hours ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

10 hours ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.