UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 15th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 15, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th May 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 234,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 215,306 on 15th May 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 234,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 201,390.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 234,900 Rs 215,306
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 201,390 Rs 184,606
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,139 Rs 18,461

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 14th May 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 234,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 201,390.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 215,306. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 184,606. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 215,306. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 184,606.

