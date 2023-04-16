Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th April 2023 per tola for 24k is 215,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 185,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 215,900. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 217,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 185,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 186,730.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 16th April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 215,900 Rs 197,891 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,100 Rs 169,674 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,510 Rs 16,967

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 197,891. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 199,633. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 169,674. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 171,168.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 16th April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 16th April 2023 in different cities.