Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 149,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 128,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 149,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 152,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 128,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 16th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 149,700 Rs 137,165
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,300 Rs 117,607
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,830 Rs 11,761

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 137,165. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 139,731. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 117,607. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,807.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 16th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 16th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
Karachi Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
Lahore Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
Islamabad Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
Rawalpindi Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
Peshawar Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
Quetta Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
Sialkot Rs 149,700 Rs 128,300 Rs 137,165 Rs 117,607
