Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 16th February 2023
Arslan Farid Published February 16, 2023 | 09:20 AM
Today gold rate in Pakistan is 191,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 175,899 on 16th February 2023.
Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 191,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 164,530.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 191,900
|Rs 175,899
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 164,530
|Rs 150,818
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 16,453
|Rs 15,082
The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 14th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 0. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 0.
The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 175,899. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 150,818. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 0. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 0.