Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 16th January 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 186,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 170,852 on 16th January 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 186,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 159,810. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 186,400 Rs 170,852 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 159,810 Rs 146,491 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,981 Rs 14,649 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 15th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 186,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 159,810.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 170,852. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 146,491. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 170,852. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 146,491.