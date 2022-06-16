UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 140,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 128,292 on 16th June 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 140,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,000.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 140,000 Rs 128,292
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,000 Rs 109,999
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,000 Rs 11,000

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 15th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 140,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 120,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,292. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 109,999. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 128,292. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 109,999.

More Stories From Business

