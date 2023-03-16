UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 16, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 202,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 185,339 on 16th March 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 202,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 173,360.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 202,200 Rs 185,339
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 173,360 Rs 158,912
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,336 Rs 15,891

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 15th March 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 200,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 172,240.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 185,339. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 158,912. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 184,142. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 157,886.

