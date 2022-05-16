Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 16th May 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 130,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 119,098 on 16th May 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,400. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 130,000 Rs 119,098 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 111,400 Rs 102,116 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,140 Rs 10,212 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 15th May 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 130,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 112,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,098. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 102,116. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 119,847. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 102,758.