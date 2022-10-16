Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 134,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 134,400. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 135,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 115,200. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 16th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 134,400 Rs 123,160 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,200 Rs 105,599 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,520 Rs 10,560

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 123,160. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,909. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,599. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 106,241.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 16th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 16th October 2022 in different cities.