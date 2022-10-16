UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 134,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 134,400. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 135,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 115,200. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 16th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,400 Rs 123,160
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,200 Rs 105,599
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,520 Rs 10,560

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 123,160. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,909. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,599. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 106,241.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 16th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 16th October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Karachi Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Lahore Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Islamabad Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Rawalpindi Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Peshawar Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Quetta Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Sialkot Rs 134,400 Rs 115,200 Rs 123,160 Rs 105,599
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

38 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

9 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

9 hours ago
 Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open fin ..

Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open final

9 hours ago
 Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive r ..

Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive rout

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.