Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 147,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 126,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 147,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 150,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 126,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 16th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 147,700 Rs 135,348
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,600 Rs 116,049
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,660 Rs 11,605

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 135,348. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 137,486. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 116,049. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,882.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 16th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 16th September 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
Karachi Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
Lahore Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
Islamabad Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
Rawalpindi Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
Peshawar Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
Quetta Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
Sialkot Rs 147,700 Rs 126,600 Rs 135,348 Rs 116,049
