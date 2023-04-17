UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 17, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 215,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 197,891 on 17th April 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 215,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 185,100.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,900 Rs 197,891
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,100 Rs 169,674
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,510 Rs 16,967

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 16th April 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 215,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 185,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 197,891. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 169,674. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 197,891. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 169,674.

More Stories From Business

