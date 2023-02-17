UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 17th February 2023

February 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 194,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 166,760.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 194,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 193,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 166,760. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 165,640.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 17th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 194,500 Rs 178,283
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 166,760 Rs 152,862
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,676 Rs 15,286

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 178,283. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 177,086. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 152,862. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 151,836.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 17th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 17th February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Karachi Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Lahore Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Islamabad Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Rawalpindi Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Peshawar Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Quetta Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Sialkot Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
