Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 17, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 122,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 112,149 on 17th February 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 104,900.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 122,400 Rs 112,149
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 104,900 Rs 96,158
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,490 Rs 9,616

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 16th February 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 122,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 104,900.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 112,149. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 96,158. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 112,149. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 96,158.

