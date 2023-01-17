Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 183,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 157,580.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 183,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 186,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 157,580. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 159,810.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 17th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 183,800 Rs 168,469 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 157,580 Rs 144,447 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,758 Rs 14,445

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 168,469. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 170,852. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 144,447. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 146,491.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 17th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 17th January 2023 in different cities.