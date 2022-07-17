UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

July 17, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 134,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 134,700. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 134,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 115,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 17th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,700 Rs 123,375
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,400 Rs 105,783
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,540 Rs 10,578

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 123,375. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,375. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,783. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 105,783.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 17th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 17th July 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
Karachi Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
Lahore Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
Islamabad Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
Rawalpindi Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
Peshawar Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
Quetta Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
Sialkot Rs 134,700 Rs 115,400 Rs 123,375 Rs 105,783
