Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 17, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 128,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 118,028 on 17th March 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,400.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 128,700 Rs 118,028
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 110,400 Rs 101,199
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,040 Rs 10,120

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 16th March 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 129,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 111,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 118,028. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 101,199. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 118,670. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 101,749.

