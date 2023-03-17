Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 203,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 174,470.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 203,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 202,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 174,470. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 173,360.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 17th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 203,500 Rs 186,526 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 174,470 Rs 159,930 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,447 Rs 15,993

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 186,526. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 185,339. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 159,930. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 158,912.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 17th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 17th March 2023 in different cities.