Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 203,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 174,470.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 203,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 202,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 174,470. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 173,360.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 17th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 203,500 Rs 186,526
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 174,470 Rs 159,930
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,447 Rs 15,993

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 186,526. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 185,339. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 159,930. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 158,912.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 17th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 17th March 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
Karachi Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
Lahore Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
Islamabad Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
Rawalpindi Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
Peshawar Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
Quetta Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
Sialkot Rs 203,500 Rs 174,470 Rs 186,526 Rs 159,930
