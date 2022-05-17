UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 17, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 132,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 113,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 132,100. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 113,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 111,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 17th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 132,100 Rs 121,130
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,300 Rs 103,858
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,330 Rs 10,386

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 121,130. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,098. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 103,858. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 102,116.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 17th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 17th May 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Karachi Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Lahore Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Islamabad Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Rawalpindi Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Peshawar Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Quetta Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Sialkot Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
