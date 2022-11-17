Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 17th November 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 147,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 135,348 on 17th November 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 147,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 126,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 147,600 Rs 135,348 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,600 Rs 116,049 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,660 Rs 11,605 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 16th November 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 146,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 126,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 135,348. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 116,049. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 134,706. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 115,499.