Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 18, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2023 per tola for 24k is 216,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 185,790.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 216,700. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 215,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 185,790. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 185,100.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 216,700 Rs 198,628
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,790 Rs 170,306
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,579 Rs 17,031

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 198,628. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 197,891. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 170,306. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 169,674.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th April 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
Karachi Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
Lahore Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
Islamabad Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
Rawalpindi Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
Peshawar Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
Quetta Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
Sialkot Rs 216,700 Rs 185,790 Rs 198,628 Rs 170,306
