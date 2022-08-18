UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 141,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 129,361 on 18th August 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,000.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 141,200 Rs 129,361
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,000 Rs 110,916
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,100 Rs 11,092

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 17th August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 142,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 121,900.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,361. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,916. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,324. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,741.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

9 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

9 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

9 hours ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promo ..

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

9 hours ago
 Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdo ..

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.