Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 18th August 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 141,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 129,361 on 18th August 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,000. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 141,200 Rs 129,361 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,000 Rs 110,916 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,100 Rs 11,092 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 17th August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 142,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 121,900.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,361. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,916. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,324. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,741.