Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 123,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 105,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 123,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 123,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 105,500. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 105,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 123,000 Rs 112,791 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 105,500 Rs 96,708 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,550 Rs 9,671

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 112,791. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 112,791. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 96,708. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 96,708.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th February 2022 in different cities.