Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

Arslan Farid Published January 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 119,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 102,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,900. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 102,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 103,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 119,900 Rs 109,904
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,800 Rs 94,233
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,280 Rs 9,423

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,904. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,117. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 94,233. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 94,416.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th January 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
Karachi Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
Lahore Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
Islamabad Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
Rawalpindi Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
Peshawar Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
Quetta Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
Sialkot Rs 119,900 Rs 102,800 Rs 109,904 Rs 94,233
