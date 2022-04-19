UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th April 2022 per tola for 24k is 135,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 116,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 135,600. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 134,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 116,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 19th April 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 135,600 Rs 124,230
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,200 Rs 106,516
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,620 Rs 10,652

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 124,230. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 122,947. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 106,516. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 105,416.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 19th April 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 19th April 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
Karachi Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
Lahore Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
Islamabad Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
Rawalpindi Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
Peshawar Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
Quetta Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
Sialkot Rs 135,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 124,230 Rs 106,516
