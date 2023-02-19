Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 195,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 167,780.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 195,700. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 194,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 167,780. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 166,760.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 19th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 195,700 Rs 179,373 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 167,780 Rs 153,797 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,778 Rs 15,380

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 179,373. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 178,283. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 153,797. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 152,862.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 19th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 19th February 2023 in different cities.