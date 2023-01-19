UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 19, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 184,850 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 169,431 on 19th January 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 184,850. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 158,480.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 184,850 Rs 169,431
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 158,480 Rs 145,272
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,848 Rs 14,527

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 18th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 185,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 158,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 169,431. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 145,272. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 169,666. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 145,474.

