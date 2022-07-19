Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 133,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 114,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 133,900. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 133,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 114,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 114,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 19th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 133,900 Rs 122,733 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,800 Rs 105,233 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,480 Rs 10,523

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 122,733. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 122,733. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,233. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 105,233.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 19th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 19th July 2022 in different cities.