Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 19th May 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 132,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 121,130 on 19th May 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 113,300. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 132,200 Rs 121,130 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,300 Rs 103,858 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,330 Rs 10,386

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 18th May 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 132,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 113,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,130. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 103,858. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 121,130. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 103,858.