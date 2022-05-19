UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 19th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th May 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 132,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 121,130 on 19th May 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 113,300.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 132,200 Rs 121,130
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,300 Rs 103,858
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,330 Rs 10,386

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 18th May 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 132,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 113,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,130. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 103,858. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 121,130. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 103,858.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

9 hours ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

9 hours ago
 US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test ..

US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Su ..

9 hours ago
 PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooper ..

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

9 hours ago
 Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for ..

Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for Winter

9 hours ago
 Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.