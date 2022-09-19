Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 19th September 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 148,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 136,097 on 19th September 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 148,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 127,300. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 148,500 Rs 136,097 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,300 Rs 116,691 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,730 Rs 11,669 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 18th September 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 148,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 127,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 136,097. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 116,691. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 136,097. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 116,691.