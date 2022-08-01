Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 1st August 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 158,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 145,611 on 1st August 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 158,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 136,200. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 158,900 Rs 145,611 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 136,200 Rs 124,849 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,620 Rs 12,485 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 31st July 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 158,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 136,200.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 145,611. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,849. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 145,611. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 124,849.